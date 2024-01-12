Step into a world where every sound is crystal clear and every moment is captured with precision. The ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova gaming headphones are here to transform your gaming sessions into a deeply immersive experience. These headphones are not just another accessory; they are a powerful tool designed to give gamers an edge. With state-of-the-art audio technology, you can now hear the game as it was meant to be heard and stay ahead of the competition.

The magic behind this enhanced experience lies in the dual wireless technology. The headphones use both Bluetooth and a special 2.4 GHz connection developed by ROG, known as SpeedNova. This combination ensures that the audio you receive is not just high quality but also arrives without any noticeable delay. Imagine being able to hear the enemy’s footsteps or the sound of an incoming attack with such clarity and speed that you can react instantly, giving you the upper hand in any gaming scenario.

But it’s not just about speed; it’s also about the richness of sound. The ROG Cetra SpeedNova headphones boast a high-resolution output of 24-bit / 96 kHz. This means that the audio is detailed and vibrant, making your games feel more alive than ever. The inclusion of Dirac Opteo technology further enhances this experience by creating a wide soundstage, which allows you to locate sounds with incredible precision.

Dirac Opteo is a measurement-based digital optimization solution that maximizes the sound performance of any sound system by addressing acoustical issues caused by hardware limitations. That signature sound you want is now possible in a highly replicable and consistent way. Whether you’re in the midst of an intense battle or exploring new worlds, the audio quality will make you feel like you’re right there in the action.

ROG Cetra SpeedNova True Wireless headphones

Distractions can be the downfall of any gamer, but these headphones come equipped with Adaptive ANC to help you maintain your focus. The Active Noise Cancellation technology is designed to adapt to the shape of your ears and the level of noise in your environment. This means that you can game in peace, free from the annoyance of external sounds that could break your concentration.

Communication with teammates can mean the difference between victory and defeat. The ROG Cetra SpeedNova headphones understand this and feature bone-conduction AI microphones. These microphones pick up your voice through the vibrations in your head, ensuring that your instructions are heard loud and clear, even when there’s a lot of background noise.

For those who engage in long gaming marathons, battery life is a critical factor. These headphones are built to last, offering up to 46 hours of battery life. The quick charging case ensures that you can get back to gaming swiftly, and with wireless charging, you’re always ready to jump into the fray.

Personalization is key for many gamers, and the ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova headphones don’t disappoint. They come with customizable ASUS Aura RGB lighting, allowing you to match your team’s colors or set the mood with lighting that suits your personal style. This feature adds a unique touch to your gaming setup, making it truly your own.

Specifications

Dual-mode wireless connectivity: Unmatched versatility with Bluetooth ® and 2.4 GHz modes

Unmatched versatility with Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz modes ROG SpeedNova wireless technology: Experiences ultra-low latency audio, reliable connection, plus optimized power efficiency

Experiences ultra-low latency audio, reliable connection, plus optimized power efficiency Realistic audio: High-resolution 24-bit 96 kHz audio* with lifelike details enhanced by Dirac Opteo TM technology

High-resolution 24-bit 96 kHz audio* with lifelike details enhanced by Dirac Opteo technology Bone-Conduction AI Microphones: Precise voice pick-up for crystal-clear communication

Precise voice pick-up for crystal-clear communication Adaptive ANC with Auto mode: Optimizes ANC based on in-ear fit and shape of ear canal, automatically adjusts to ambient noise levels for full immersion

Optimizes ANC based on in-ear fit and shape of ear canal, automatically adjusts to ambient noise levels for full immersion Hybrid Multipoint: Be paired with two devices via 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth modes simultaneously

Extensive battery life: Up to 46-hour battery life** with wireless and fast in-case charging

Up to 46-hour battery life** with wireless and fast in-case charging ASUS Aura RGB lighting: Show off your style with customizable effects

The ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova gaming headphones are a blend of sophisticated audio technology and features tailored for gamers. They provide an audio experience that is both fast and high in quality, along with a range of customization options to elevate your gaming sessions. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a competitive player, these headphones are designed to enhance your performance and enjoyment. With the ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova headphones, you’re not just playing the game; you’re living it.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals