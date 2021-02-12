Oppo Find X3 Pro gets more certifications ahead of launch

We recently heard that the new Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone had received its 3C certification and now it has received more certifications ahead of launch.

These include the Singaporean IMDA and at HTML5, the handset is rumored to launch some time in March.

As we heard previously the new Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.7 inch OLED display, possibly with a FHD+ resolution.

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and it will come with 2GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it will feature a range of cameras.

The cameras are rumored to be two Sony IMX766 50 megapixel cameras on the back along with a 13 megapixel and a 3 megapixel camera. The front camera is rumored to come with 16 megapixels.

Source GSM Arena

