OPPO Find X3 Lite, OPPO Find X3 Neo and OPPO Find X3 Pro land on Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the new Oppo Find X3 smartphone are available on their network in the UK, this includes the OPPO Find X3 Lite, OPPO Find X3 Neo and OPPO Find X3 Pro.

Prices for the Oppo Find X3 Lite start at £38 a month with £29 up front, the Funx X3 Neo and £50 a month with £9 up front and the Finx X3 Pro £54 a month with £29 up front.

The new OPPO Find X3 Lite, OPPO Find X3 Neo and OPPO Find X3 Pro are now available at Vodafone (www.vodafone.co.uk) – the UK’s Best Network as voted for by the readers of Trusted Reviews.*

Customers who order before 28 April 2021 can claim a free pair of OPPO Enco X TWS earphones (worth £169) with the OPPO Find X3 Lite, a free OPPO 41mm Smartwatch (worth £229) with the OPPO X3 Neo or a free OPPO gift box (worth £395) – containing an OPPO 46mm WiFi Smartwatch, an OPPO 45W AirVoc Wireless charger and an Aramid Fibre case – with the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

You can find out more details about the OPPO Find X3 Lite, OPPO Find X3 Neo and OPPO Find X3 Pro smartphones at the link below.

Source Vodafone

