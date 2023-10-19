Oppo Find N3 and Find N3 Flip launched globally

Oppo is launching two new folding smartphones globally, the Oppo Find N3 and the Oppo Find N3 Flip. Both of these new handsets have folding displays and they come with a wide range of features and specifications.

The first of the two handsets is the new Oppo Find N3, this device comes with a 7.8-inch folding display with a resolution of 2440 x 2268 pixels and there is also a 6.3-inch cover display with a resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels while the handset is folded.

The new Oppo Find N3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and the handset comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it also features a 4,805 mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, Oppo has teamed up with Hasselblad for the cameras, there are two cameras on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the Find N3, there is a 20-megapixel camera on the main display, and on the cover display there is a 32-megapixel camera, both cameras are designed for snapping selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with Sony’s 48MP1 LYTIA-T808 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, the three cameras are impressive.

The second handset that has been made official is the Oppo Find N3 Flip, this handset is equipped with a 6.8-inch folding display that features a resolution fo 2520 x 1080 pixels and there is also a cover display that measures 3.26 inches and a resolution of 720 x 382 pixels.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of included storage, the handset comes with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera.

The handset comes with a 4,300 mAh battery and it features fast charging, you can find out more details about both handsets at the link below.

Source Oppo



