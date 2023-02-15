Oppo Find N2 Flip lands on O2 and Virgin Mobile

The new Oppo Find N2 Flip is launching globally today and both O2 and Virgin Mobile have now started to take pre-orders on the handset.

The handset is available on a range of different contracts with O2 and Virgin Mobile, you can see details on the various options below.

The latest member of the OPPO Find Series, the OPPO Find N2, is now available to pre-order on O2 Custom Plans and Plus Plans, offering customers complete flexibility and control. Plus, those who pre-order on O2 and Virgin Mobile before 1 March 2023 can claim an OPPO Enco X2 for free.

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip is also available on Virgin Mobile Freestyle Plans, giving customers the freedom to pick a data plan that works for them.

From now until 22 February 2023, O2 is offering the OPPO Find N2 Flip 256GB from just £41.31 per month for 2GB and £30 upfront. Those looking for more data have the option to boost their plan and can get 30GB for less than £1 more a month than the entry price – £42.30 per month and £30 upfront.

You can find out more details about the new Oppo Find N2 and the range of contracts available on O2 and Virgin Mobile at the link below.

Source O2, Virgin Mobile





