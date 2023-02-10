Oppo Find N2 Flip launching worldwide 15th February

Oppo has announced that the new Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone will be launching worldwide next week on the 15th of February.

The handset will be unveiled at a press event which will be live-streamed on YouTube, you can see the event live-streamed here.

OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, will announce a new benchmark for flip phones on February 15, with full details of the Find N2 Flip revealed at its global launch event in London, UK.

“Our research into foldable smartphones began in early 2018, and in 2021 we surprised and delighted our customers with the launch of our first foldable phone, the Find N, which offered an almost invisible crease and OPPO’s advanced Flexion Hinge,” said Pete Lau, SVP and chief product officer at OPPO. “With the Find N2 Flip we take foldables from the fringes to the forefront in a compact, sleek, awesome way, and we’re now ready to share this new benchmark with the world.”

OPPO has created the benchmark for future flip phones with Find N2 Flip, made possible by its uncompromising New Generation Flexion Hinge, which is thinner, smaller, and stronger than its predecessor in the original Find N. Despite its compact size, Find N2 Flip packs a palm and pocket-friendly, feature-rich punch upgrading the flip phone experience in all areas.

Get the clearest preview of your selfies with its vertical cover screen, which is the largest on any flip phone, and look forward to playful flourishes and powerful tools and widgets, so you can do more without opening your Flip.

We will have full details on the worldwide launch of the new Oppo Find N2 Flip when it launches next week.

Source Oppo





