Oppo Find N2 Flip 5G lands on Vodafone

The new Oppo Find N2 Flip 5G smartphone just went on sale in the UK this week and now the device is available with mobile carrier Vodafone.

The handset is available with a range of contracts on Vodafone with prices starting at £36 a month with a £49 upfront cost.

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip is now available to purchase with Vodafone's reliable, award-winning network.

It has a next-generation 50-megapixel (MP) main camera with an IMX890 sensor, a 32MP selfie camera, a 3.26in AMOLED display on the vertical cover with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a 4300mAh battery. The OPPO Find N2 Flip 5G is available from £36 a month** (£49 upfront cost) with 8GB of data on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan.

The latest smartphones from OPPO are available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that lets customers get the latest device at a monthly price that suits them best. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choose the length of their OPPO Find N2 Flip 5G contract – anything from 3-to-36 months at 0% APR. Vodafone EVO customers can also take advantage of flexible upgrades, allowing them to get a new phone from three months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old smartphone to make their next handset even cheaper. For more information on Vodafone EVO – please click here.

You can find out more information about the new Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone





