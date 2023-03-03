Oppo Find N2 Flip now available in the UK for £849

Following the recent global launch of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, the device is now available to buy in the UK and the handset retails for £849.

The new N2 Flip will be available in a choice of two colors, Astral Black or Moonlight Purple and the device has a range of features.

Today, OPPO announces its first-ever foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is officially available for purchase in the UK. The OPPO Find N2 Flip features the largest cover screen on any flip phone, all-day battery life with SUPERVOOC flash charging and Hasselblad camera smarts – delivering the ultimate flagship foldable experience for UK consumers.

It features the largest cover screen at 3.26-inches of any flip phone on the market, making it a snap to take selfies or check notifications. Powered by world-class hardware, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, flagship camera system with a class-leading Sony IMX890 sensor, ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity – the Find N2 Flip truly raises the bar for flip phones.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip features the second-generation, compact Flexion Hinge, delivering a robust folding screen with an incredibly subtle crease. It has been independently certified by TÜV Rhineland to withstand over 400,000 folds and unfolds at standard room temperature — over a decade of folding. At just 191g and measuring 7.45mm in thickness, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is thin and light and is a comfortable fit in the hand, whether open or closed.

You can find out more details about the new Oppo Find N2 Flip over at the Oppo website at the link below.

Source Oppo





