Oppo Find N2 Flip launched globally

The new Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone is now available to pre-order globally, the handset is available to pre-order from today and it goes on sale on March 2nd.

The device will retail for £849 in the UK and it comes in a choice of two colors, Astral Black and Moonlight Purple.

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip puts an industry-leading cover screen into palms and pockets, challenging what users have come to expect from small form-factor foldables. Together with its lightweight, pocketable size, the OPPO Find N2 vertical cover screen turns the company’s debut flip phone into an incredible photography tool. The large cover screen also features powerful widgets that help users stay on top of up to six notifications at a time and handle other simple tasks without needing to open the phone.

Empowered by world-class hardware, a flagship camera system with a Sony IMX890 sensor, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity, and best-in-class charging speeds, the OPPO Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for OPPO’s foldable product portfolio and flip phones on the whole.

Measuring at 3.26 inches, the OPPO Find N2 cover screen is the largest of any flip phone on the market. Its generous size makes everything easier to do, whether taking selfies or checking notifications.

You can find out more information about the new Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone over at the Oppo website at the link below.

Source Oppo





