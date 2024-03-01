Oppo F25 Android smartphone unveiled

Oppo has launched its latest Android smartphone the Opoo F25 and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which offers Full HD+ resolution coupled with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This combination ensures smooth scrolling and superior display fluidity, essential for both gaming enthusiasts and those who consume a lot of multimedia content. The 10-bit panel’s support for HDR10+ elevates the visual experience by enhancing color depth and contrast, bringing images and videos to life with unprecedented clarity and vibrance.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Oppo F25’s versatile camera system, led by a 64 MP primary sensor (OmniVision OV64B) with an f/1.7 aperture. This sensor is adept at capturing high-resolution images with exceptional detail, even in low-light conditions. Complementing the primary camera are an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. This trio, integrated into the camera island, offers users the flexibility to shoot in various scenarios, from expansive landscapes to detailed portraits with beautiful bokeh effects.

Moreover, the inclusion of a 32 MP selfie camera, utilizing a Sony IMX615 sensor and discreetly housed within a centrally-located punch hole, exemplifies the brand’s commitment to sleek design without compromising on functionality.

Under the hood, the Oppo F25 is powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset, ensuring smooth performance across applications and games. Available in two configurations, 8 GB of RAM paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, it meets the needs of different users, whether for storing extensive media libraries or ensuring efficient multitasking.

The inclusion of a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 67W SuperVOOC charging technology, addresses one of the most critical concerns of modern smartphone users: battery life and charging speed. The Oppo F25 Pro promises a full charge in approximately 48 minutes, a boon for those on the go. This feature not only enhances the device’s usability but also underscores Oppo’s commitment to innovation in battery technology.

The new Oppo F25 will come in a choice of two colors Ocean Blue and Lava Red and pricing for the handset starts at INR 23,999 which is aboutr £290 at the current exchange rate, you can find out more details at the link below.

