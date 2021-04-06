Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Oppo F19 smartphone launched in India

By

Oppo F19

The Oppo F19 Pro models launched last month and now the Oppo F19 has launched in India, the handset comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device features a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and the device come with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

On the front of the Oppo F19 is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device is launching in India for INR 21,000 which is about $286 at the current exchange rate, although it will be available for the lower price of INR 19,000 for a limited time.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets