Oppo F19 smartphone launched in India

The Oppo F19 Pro models launched last month and now the Oppo F19 has launched in India, the handset comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device features a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and the device come with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

On the front of the Oppo F19 is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device is launching in India for INR 21,000 which is about $286 at the current exchange rate, although it will be available for the lower price of INR 19,000 for a limited time.

