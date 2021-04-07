OPPO A95 5G smartphone leaked

The OPPO A95 5G smartphone will be made official later this month and the handset has now appeared on the China Telecom website ahead of its official launch.

The listing has revealed photos of the device, the handset is apparently launching on the 30th of April 2021, we also have some of the devices specifications.

The handset will come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U mobile processor.

On the rear of the handset there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel camera, on the front there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The OPPO A95 5G will come with a 4310 mAh battery and fast charging, it will also come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 256GB of storage, pricing will start at around $367.

Source Myfixguide

