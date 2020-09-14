OPPO A72n 5G smartphone leaked

Oppo launched their A72 5G smartphone a couple of months ago and now another version of the handset has been spotted, the OPPO A72n 5G. The device was recently spotted on TENAA.

The A72n 5G will apparently come with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will feature a Dimensity 720 mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The OPPO A72n 5G will have a range of high end cameras, on the front there will be an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a 16 megapixel main camera, and an 8 megapixel and 2 megapixel cameras.

The device will apparently retail for 1899 yuan which is about $278 at the current exchange rate, the exact launch date of the device is not known.

Source Seekdevice

