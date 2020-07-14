Oppo A72 5G smartphone leaked

It looks like Oppo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone as some photos and specifications on the Oppo A72 5G smartphone have been leaked.

The Oppo A72 5G will come with a 6.5 inch display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display will come with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processing will be provided by a MediaTek MT6853V chipset which will apparent,y be called the Dimensity 820, there are no details on the amount of RAM or storage as yet.

The Oppo A72 5G will come with a 4040 mAh battery and 18W fast charging and it will feature a range of cameras including an 8 megapixel front camera for video calls and Selfies. On the back of the handset there will be a triple camera setup which will include one 16 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

Source Playfuldroid

