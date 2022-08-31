Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Oppo A57s and A57e smartphones launched

By

Oppo A57s

Oppo has launched two new Android smartphones, the Oppo A57s and the Oppo A57e. The Oppo A57S comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Oppo A57s comes with a range of cameras, on the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

On the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The handset also comes with Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1. There is also a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The Oppo A57e comes with an Helio G35 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The handset has the same 6.56-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution, the main differences between the two handsets are the cameras.

The Oppo A57e comes with a 13-megapixel main camera on the back and also a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Oppo A57s comes in Starry Black and Sky Blue, there are no details on the pricing for this handset as yet. The A57e comes in a choice of green or black and it will retail for around $175.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets