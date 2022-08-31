Oppo A57s and A57e smartphones launched

Oppo has launched two new Android smartphones, the Oppo A57s and the Oppo A57e. The Oppo A57S comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Oppo A57s comes with a range of cameras, on the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

On the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The handset also comes with Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1. There is also a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The Oppo A57e comes with an Helio G35 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The handset has the same 6.56-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution, the main differences between the two handsets are the cameras.

The Oppo A57e comes with a 13-megapixel main camera on the back and also a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Oppo A57s comes in Starry Black and Sky Blue, there are no details on the pricing for this handset as yet. The A57e comes in a choice of green or black and it will retail for around $175.

Source GSM Arena

