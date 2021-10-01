Oppo A55 4G smartphone unveiled

The Oppo A55 5G launched earlier this year and now Oppo has launched a 4G version of the handset, the Oppo A55 4G .

The new Oppo A55 4G comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features a HD_+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage.

The device comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of i9ncluded storage. If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it also features 18W fast charging, it has a range of cameras with a single Selfie camera on the front and three rear cameras.

The three rear cameras include a 50 megapixel main camera for photos and video plus a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The new Oppo A55 4G smartphone will retail for INR 15,500 which is about $210, the handset will be available from the 3rd of October.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals