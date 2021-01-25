Oppo A55 5G smartphone gets official

Oppo has launched its latest smartphone in China, the Oppo A55 5G and the handset features 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a Dimensity 700 processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The handset also features a microSD card slot if you require additional storage and itcomes with a 5000 mAh battery an 10W charging.

The Oppo A55 5G is equipped with an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel portrait camera.

The handset will be available in a choice of two colors, blue and back and it will retail for ¥1,599 which is about $247 at the current exchange rate.

Source Gizmochina

