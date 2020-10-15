Oppo A53 smartphone lands in the UK for £159

The Oppo A53 was announced back in August, the handset has gone on sale in some countries and now it is launching in the UK. The handset will retail for £159 in the UK.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 mobile processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The handset also comes with an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel AI triple camera setup

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it has a 5000 mAh battery and f18W fast charging.

“In line with the promise of OPPO’s A Series, the A53 continues to offer strong technology that introduces a fast and smooth mobile experience for our users with an on-the-go lifestyle,” said Kevin Cho, General Manager at OPPO UK. “With the 90Hz Neo-Display, the A53 offers a feature found on flagship-level smartphones, but still ensures long-lasting power, a faster performance and an enhanced user experience that suits their everyday entertainment and communication needs.”

The new Oppo A53 is available in Mint Cream and Black from the Carphone Warehouse from today, it will be available in Black on Amazon from tomorrow. The device is also headed to O2 on the 26th of October and EE on the 30 of October.

Source Oppo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals