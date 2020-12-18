Oppo A53 5G Android smartphone unveiled

The Oppo A53 5G smartphone is now official and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and it also comes with a chpice of 4GB of 6GB of RAM.

For storage there is 128GB built in, unfortunately it does not come with a microSD card slot, it comes with a 4040 mAh battery and a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 16 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Oppo A53 5G comes with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 and it will retail for CNY 1,299 which is about $198 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals