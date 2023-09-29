Oppo A18 smartphone launched

Oppo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Oppo A18, and the handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that comes with an HD+ resolution and features a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Oppo A18 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need some additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear, these include an 8-megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Oppo A18 smartphone comes with Android 13 and ColorOS 13.1 and the handset features a 5,000 mAh battery, the device will be available in a choice of two colors, Glowing Blue and Glowing Black, as yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for, as soon as we get some more information on pricing, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena



