Oppo A17 smartphone launched in Europe

Oppo is launching a new smartphone in Europe, the Oppo A17 and the handset comes with a 6.56-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage, the Oppo A17 comes with a microSD card slot and the device features a 5000 mAh battery.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it also comes with GPS and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual band WiFi.

The Oppo A17 has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos. There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The device will also come with ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Google’s Android 12 and it will retail for €179 in Europe. The handset will come in a choice of two colors, black and blue and it is now available to order in some countries in Europe.

