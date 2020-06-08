Oppo A12 smartphone launched in India

The Oppo A12 was made official back in April and now the handset is launching in India, the device will retail for RS 9,990 which is about $132 at the current exchange rate,

The handset comes with a 6.22 inch LCD display that has a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35.

The device is available with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it comes with ColorOS 6.1.2 which is based on Android Pie.

The Oppo A12 features a 5 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, there is also a 4230 mAh battery. The handset will be available in India from the 10th of June.

Source NDTV

