Oppo A12 smartphone unveiled

The Oppo A12 comes with a 6.22 inch LCD display that has a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, the handset features a Helio P35 mobile processor.

The device comes with two RAM options, 3GB or 4GB and two storage options, 32GB or 64GB and there is also a microSD card slot in case you need some extra storage.

The Oppo A12 is equipped with a 4230 mAh battery and it comes with ColorOS 6.1.2 which is based on Android 9. The handset comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device will be available in two colors, black and blue and it will retail for around $160.

Source GSM Arena

