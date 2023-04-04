Oppo A1 5G smartphone unveiled

Oppo has launched a new smartphone, the Oppo A1 5G. The device is designed to be a mid-range handset and it comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 080 pixels.

The Oppo A1 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and the handset comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

The new Oppo A1 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear of the device. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device comes with ColorOS 13.1 which is based on Google’s Android 13 OS.

The handset will be available in three colors, Sandstone Black, Ocean Blue, and Cabernet Orange and pricing will start at CNY 2,099 which is about $305 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





