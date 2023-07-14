Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer premiers July 21, 2023

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Oppenheimer film that will premiere in theatres in just two weeks time on July 21, 2023. Christopher Nolan, a name synonymous with cinematic excellence. His newest film Oppenheimer delivers a pulse-racing paradox, placing viewers at the heart of a conundrum – saving the world by risking its destruction.

“Oppenheimer” brings together an impressive ensemble of award-winning actors. Cillian Murphy takes on the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, with Emily Blunt portraying his wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, a distinguished biologist and botanist.

Noteworthy supporting roles include Oscar winner Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., Robert Downey Jr. playing the part of Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock.

The movie further enlists Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, and Josh Hartnett in pivotal roles. Plus, the Oscar winner Rami Malek joins the team, alongside the eight-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer employs IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography, featuring for the first time, sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography. This innovative combination is set to bring a new level of visual and immersive experience to audiences worldwide.

This thrilling story springs from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.



