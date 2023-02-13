Opera to add ChatGPT to its web browser

Opera has announced that it is planning to add ChatGPT and AI to its web browser, the company will launch a Shorten feature that will use ChatGPT to provide summaries of websites and articles.

The feature will give you the ability to click a button in Opera and ChatGPT will create a summary of the website, article, or page you are looking at, this can be seen in the picture above.

Opera announced today the upcoming integration of AI-generated content (AIGC) services into its PC and mobile browsers. Opera is also taking steps towards expanding its existing AI program into AIGC for its browser, news and gaming products through its own solutions and new as well as existing partnerships.

New AI-based services are reshaping both what products can do and what users expect from them. The interest in AI services has surged with ChatGPT recently surpassing 100 million users in record time. Opera’s forthcoming AI integration follows the browser’s track record of giving users direct access to the internet’s most in-demand platforms, such as TikTok, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

“In more than 25 years of our company’s history, we have always been at the forefront of browser innovation. Whether inventing browser tabs or providing our users with built-in access to generative AI tools, we always push the limits of what’s possible on the web,” said Song Lin, Co-CEO of Opera. “Following the mass interest in generative AI tools, we believe it’s now time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web”.

You can find out more details about Opera’s plans to integrate ChatGPT into their web browser over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Opera





