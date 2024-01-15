OpenAI starts investing in robotics companies

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research organization, has recently expanded its reach by investing in the robotics industry. This significant move is set to enhance the capabilities of robots, enabling them to perform a wide range of tasks that could match or even surpass human performance in various environments, including both workplaces and homes.

One of the startups that has benefited from OpenAI’s investment is 1X Robotics, formerly known as Lot Robotics. The company has secured a whopping $100 million in funding, with OpenAI’s startup fund contributing $23.5 million in Series A2 funding. This financial boost has positioned 1X Robotics at the forefront of android development, focusing on creating robots that can safely work alongside humans in different sectors. Brad Lightcap from OpenAI’s startup fund has recognized the potential of 1X Robotics’ technology to change the way we think about robots in the workplace.

In Moss, Norway, 1X robotics is breaking new ground by training androids using virtual reality (VR) and embodied learning. This method is a departure from traditional programming and allows robots to learn in a way that is similar to how humans do. The result is a new breed of androids that can adapt to a variety of tasks with remarkable efficiency.

OpenAI Robotics investments

Recently, 1X has further escalated its financial backing by securing an additional $100 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total fundraising to $125 million. While OpenAI was a key investor in the earlier round, the latest funding was led by EQT Ventures, with OpenAI taking a less prominent role.

The centerpiece of 1X’s strategy is NEO, a humanoid robot designed to address global labor shortages. NEO is conceptualized on the premise that humanoid robots are ideally suited to operate in environments designed for humans. This approach, while logical, has its critics. Some argue that such systems are overly complex, and others believe that achieving true general-purpose functionality in humanoid robots is a more distant goal than companies are suggesting.

One of the standout creations from 1X Robotics is Neo, a bipedal humanoid robot designed for the consumer market. Neo is unique because of its human-like structure and ability to learn artificially. It’s built to help with household tasks and can be controlled remotely, which means it can navigate complex situations in a home setting.

NEO Robot current specifications

1.65 meters tall

30 kilograms in weight

4 kilometers/hour walk speed

12 kilometers/hour run speed

20 kilograms carry capacity

2-4 hour run time

Generative AI, like that developed by OpenAI, is expected to play a crucial role in overcoming these challenges, potentially accelerating the development of versatile and capable humanoid robots. The substantial funding acquired by 1X is poised to advance their project, with CEO Bernt Øivind Børnich acknowledging the importance of this financial support in rewarding and motivating their dedicated team, who have been instrumental in the company’s success.

While 1X Robotics has not disclosed specific growth figures, the company has already attracted clients such as CUS Hospital and Everon, which are using androids for security and other services. The impact of OpenAI’s investment in the robotics sector is being compared to the successes of major players like Google DeepMind and Tesla. As androids become more common in different industries, we can expect to see a shift in the job market, especially for blue-collar jobs.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has emphasized that the key to successful robotics lies in intelligence and cognitive abilities, rather than just physical capabilities. OpenAI’s vision involves combining advanced AI models with robust robotics hardware to create androids that are not only focused on tasks but also capable of understanding and adapting to their surroundings.

OpenAI’s foray into robotics investment highlights the organization’s commitment to advancing AI and robotics. With companies like 1X Robotics leading the way, the integration of androids into our everyday lives is becoming more of a reality. As these technologies continue to develop, they have the potential to reshape the way we work, live, and interact with the world around us.



