OpenAI responds to New York Times ChatGPT Lawsuit

OpenAI has responded to the New York Times lawsuit against their ChatGPT language model and has said that their lawsuit is ‘without merit”. They have said that training its AI model is fair use and they also provide an opt-out option.

The AI company has said that “Regurgitation” is a rare bug that they are working on ironing out from their platform and they have also said that the New York Times is not telling the full story, more details are below.

Our discussions with The New York Times had appeared to be progressing constructively through our last communication on December 19. The negotiations focused on a high-value partnership around real-time display with attribution in ChatGPT, in which The New York Times would gain a new way to connect with their existing and new readers, and our users would gain access to their reporting. We had explained to The New York Times that, like any single source, their content didn’t meaningfully contribute to the training of our existing models and also wouldn’t be sufficiently impactful for future training. Their lawsuit on December 27—which we learned about by reading The New York Times—came as a surprise and disappointment to us.

You can find out more information about the lawsuit between the New York Times and OpenAI and their ChatGPT language model over at the Open AI website at the link below.

Source Open AI

Image Credit: Jonathan Kemper



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals