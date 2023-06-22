OpenAi GPT-4 API access prioritized to developers contributing OpenAI Evals model evaluations

Developers and those interested in getting access to the latest OpenAi GPT-4 API access during its rollout might be interested to know. OpenAI is prioritizing API access to developers that contribute exceptional model evaluations to OpenAI Evals. OpenAI are currently processing requests for the 8K and 32K engines at different rates based on capacity, so you may receive access to them at different times. OpenAI is also providing access to researchers studying the societal impact of AI or AI alignment issues allowing researchers to apply for subsidized access via its Researcher Access Program.

The process of evaluating large language models (LLMs) and systems built using LLMs is crucial. To streamline this process, a remarkable tool known as Evals has been introduced. Acting as a framework, Evals simplifies the evaluation process, helping users assess the quality of a system’s behavior with ease​.

OpenAI Evals

Primarily, Evals is a framework for assessing LLMs and LLM systems. It also includes an open-source registry of benchmarks, providing users with a comprehensive resource for their evaluation needs.

Evals now supports the evaluation of any system, including prompt chains or tool-using agents. It does this through the Completion Function Protocol, further expanding its versatility and applicability.

The primary goal of Evals is to simplify the construction of an ‘eval’ while minimizing the amount of code a user has to write. An ‘eval’, in this context, refers to a task used to evaluate the quality of a system’s behavior​.

Setting up Evals

If you’re keen to get started with Evals, you’ll be pleased to know the setup process is straightforward. You’ll first need to follow the setup instructions, which will guide you through the process of getting Evals up and running on your system​.

To utilize Evals, you will need an OpenAI API key. This key can be generated at the OpenAI platform. Once you have your key, specify it using the OPENAI_API_KEY environment variable. Be aware of any costs associated with using the API when running evals. Also, please note that the minimum required version is Python 3.9​.

Using Evals

Once you’ve set up Evals, you’ll want to learn how to run existing evals and familiarize yourself with existing eval templates. This will provide you with a solid foundation for your evaluation tasks​.

However, it is important to note that currently, Evals are not accepting submissions with custom code. While you’re asked to refrain from submitting such evals at this time, you can still submit model-graded evals with custom model-graded YAML files​​.

For those interested in building their own evals, Evals provides a guide to walk you through the process. You can also see an example of implementing custom eval logic, which will give you a practical understanding of how to develop your own evals​1​.

If you’re looking to go a step further, you can write your own completion functions. This allows you to customize the way your evals operate, further enhancing your control over the evaluation process​.

Contributions and the Evals Community

The Evals platform encourages user contributions. If you believe you have an interesting eval to share, you can open a Pull Request (PR) with your contribution. Evals staff actively review these contributions when considering improvements to upcoming models, making your input valuable for the growth and development of the Evals tool​1​.

As technology continues to evolve, tools like Evals become increasingly important. Understanding how to use such tools can significantly enhance your ability to evaluate LLMs and LLM systems, ultimately leading to better, more effective solutions. The process may seem complex, but with the right guidance and resources, anyone familiar with technology can navigate it. Remember, every challenge presents an opportunity for growth, and with Evals, that growth is within your reach.

For more information on the OpenAI Evals jump over to the official GitHub project page.



