OpenAI safety measures for advanced artificial intelligence systems

The creation of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems brings with it a host of opportunities, but also significant risks. In response to this, OpenAI has embarked on the development of AI safety measures and risk preparedness for advanced artificial intelligence systems. The aim is to ensure that as AI capabilities increase, the potential for catastrophic risks is mitigated, and the benefits of AI are maximized.

OpenAI’s approach to managing these risks is multi-faceted. The company is developing a comprehensive strategy to address the full spectrum of safety risks related to AI, from the concerns posed by current systems to the potential challenges of superintelligence. This strategy includes the creation of a Preparedness team and the initiation of a challenge to foster innovative solutions to AI safety issues.

OpenAI’s approach to catastrophic risk preparedness

“As part of our mission of building safe AGI, we take seriously the full spectrum of safety risks related to AI, from the systems we have today to the furthest reaches of superintelligence. In July, we joined other leading AI labs in making a set of voluntary commitments to promote safety, security and trust in AI. These commitments encompassed a range of risk areas, centrally including the frontier risks that are the focus of the UK AI Safety Summit. As part of our contributions to the Summit, we have detailed our progress on frontier AI safety, including work within the scope of our voluntary commitments.”

To address these concerns, OpenAI is working diligently to answer key questions about the dangers of frontier AI systems. The company is developing a robust framework for monitoring and protection, and is exploring how stolen AI model weights might be misused. This work is crucial for ensuring that the benefits of frontier AI models can be realized, while the risks are effectively managed.

To address these concerns, OpenAI is working diligently to answer key questions about the dangers of frontier AI systems. The company is developing a robust framework for monitoring and protection, and is exploring how stolen AI model weights might be misused. This work is crucial for ensuring that the benefits of frontier AI models can be realized, while the risks are effectively managed.

Protecting against catastrophic risks

The Preparedness team, led by Aleksander Madry, is at the forefront of these efforts. This team is tasked with connecting capability assessment, evaluations, and internal red teaming for frontier models. Their work involves tracking, evaluating, forecasting, and protecting against catastrophic risks in multiple categories. This includes individual persuasion, cybersecurity, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, and Adversarial Robustness and Assurance (ARA).

The Preparedness team is also responsible for developing and maintaining a Risk-Informed Development Policy (RDP). This policy details OpenAI’s approach to developing rigorous frontier model capability evaluations and monitoring. It outlines the steps for creating protective actions and establishing a governance structure for accountability and oversight. The RDP is designed to complement and extend existing risk mitigation work, contributing to the safety and alignment of new, highly capable systems, both before and after deployment.

The development of AI safety measures and risk preparedness for advanced artificial intelligence systems is a complex and ongoing process. It requires a deep understanding of the potential risks and a robust approach to mitigating them. OpenAI’s commitment to this work, as evidenced by the formation of the Preparedness team and the development of the RDP, demonstrates the company’s dedication to ensuring that AI is developed and used in a way that is safe, secure, and beneficial for all of humanity. It is a clear testament to the company’s commitment to promoting AI safety, security, and trust.



