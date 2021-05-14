cuplTag open source temp and humidity sensor

The cuplTag system has been created to provide users with a simple, small, low-power, tap-to-read NFC tag that logs temperature and humidity. Comprising of hardware, firmware, frontend and backend web applications, all of which are open source. Once installed and set up the microcontroller has been designed to periodically wake and read temperature and humidity from a sensor.

These readings are written into a URL, which opens automatically when the tag is scanned (tapped) by a phone. “The cuplTag web application unwraps and decodes the circular buffer, adds timestamps and plots data on a graph. Ease-of-use is a priority. On the user’s end, you just tap the tag to view its data: there is no need to install a dedicated app” say its creators.

The cuplTag will soon be available to purchase via the Crowd Supply website although at the current time no pricing has been revealed as yet. For more information on the register your interest in learning more and being notified when the cuplTag is available to purchase jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page by following the link below

“cuplTag is a simple, battery powered NFC tag with a twist, in that it easily and automatically senses and displays the ambient temperature and humidity wherever it is. How cuplTag works is unlike other temperature and humidity sensors, utilizing the simplicity and user-friendly features of NFC technology.

While you could use Bluetooth or IoT sensors to achieve similar goals, they all need some degree of configuration, pairing or app installation. Most sensors are black boxes at some level, especially if an app or web app is needed. cuplTag is fully open source and clearly documented, intended for modification and longevity of use. Best of all, simply tap your phone to cuplTag and the data is displayed clearly and securely. It’s that easy.”

Source : Crowd Supply

