Reachy open source robot

Reachy is a new robot developed and manufactured by Pollen Robotics to explore interactive applications in the real world. The open source robot is currently being showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and is available to see at booth 50041 EurekaPark. If you can’t make it to CES 2020 check out the video below for an overview of the open source interactive robot.

With 7 degrees of freedom, Reachy’s arm features similar dimensions, proportions and movements to an adult human arm. It can manipulate up to 500gr object. Reachy is powered by Luos and comes in modular parts you can combine according to your needs.

“Reachy makes AI & robotics accessible to researchers, innovation professionals and creatives. Reachy saves you time and reduces costs by providing basic modular robot blocks. Create real-world interactive & service applications right away! You can jump straight into your desired application and start prototyping.”

“The head is animated by Orbita, a unique technology developed by Pollen Robotics’ R&D team. This ball joint actuator allows unpreceded dynamic and multi-directional movement. With animated antennas, Reachy can convey many emotions to his audience (happy, sad, excited…).”

If you are interested in purchasing the open source robot a basic single-arm for Reachy is priced at $9,000 while the top-of-the-line double-arm-and-a-head version will cost around $17,000.

Source: PR

