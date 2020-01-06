New D-Link home security cameras unveiled at CES 2020

At CES 2020 this year D-Link has unveiled new home security cameras that are capable of detecting when classes broken thanks to its integrated artificial intelligence. The new home security cameras provide advance notification systems together with free local and cloud storage. “The edge-based AI eliminates the need and cost of processing video over the internet or on the cloud, which helps provide faster, more accurate alerts” explains D-Link.

The outdoor D-Link home security camera features a spotlight and siren that can be triggered when motion is detected, deterring potential intruders. The indoor model pans around to give a full 360-degree view of any room and tracks motion. Both include two-way audio.

“Cameras tell us when our kids arrive home from school, how the pets are doing, when packages arrive, and more,” said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, at D-Link Systems. “We need those notifications to be accurate. With our specially trained AI-based person and glass break detection, our cameras can do that.”

The Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera reference : DCS-8302LH will be arriving in stores sometime during Q2 2020 and will be priced at $100, while the Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera reference : DCS-8526LH will be arriving in stores during Q3 2020 priced at $120. The two cameras can be managed using the three “mydlink” mobile application both camera support integration with Google and Amazon Alexa personal assistants.

Source: PRNews

