System76 Launch Lite open source keyboard

System76 well-known for its Linux computer systems has this week launched a new open source keyboard in the form of the Launch Lite. Prices start from $199 for the configurable keyboard which features both open source hardware and firmware and is compatible with Linux, Windows and macOS. “A wide swath of customization options makes Launch flexible to your needs. The keyboard’s thoughtful design keeps everything within reach, vastly reducing awkward hand contortions.”

“Launch is our first product compatible with Linux, Windows, and macOS. In keeping with our ethos, design files are readily available for anyone to view, learn from, and modify. The accompanying software configurator has also been made public. Launch’s firmware is based on open source QMK firmware. Updates can only be initiated by the user, and are available through Pop!_OS firmware settings and LVFS. When your firmware is updated, your keyboard LEDs will flash U-N-L-O-C-K-E-D, notifying you that the firmware is being changed.”

Open source keyboard

“Choose your sound to best fit your work environment. Royal switches offer a muted clack, while Jade switches produce an addictive click. For a stealthier, more call-friendly experience, enjoy the light skittering of Silent Brown switches or the delicate pitter-patter of Silent Pink switches. Royal, Jade, and Silent Brown tactile switches feature a light bump that feels satisfying to the finger when the key is pressed. Silent Pinks, on the other hand, are linear; they lack that bump, meaning the press is smoother as your finger won’t feel resistance from the key. (35g of force compared to 50g for Silent Browns, 70g for Jades, and 75g for Royals.)”

“Cycle through various light patterns and a large RGB color spectrum. Stare too long, however, and you’ll succumb to the hypnotic trance of the gentle glow. Solid milled aluminum and rubber feet stabilize the chassis and prevent it from moving around on your desk. Type flat or add the magnetic foot for a 15-degree incline.”

Source : System76 : Liliputing

