Soon to be launching via Crowd Supply is the open source unsurv offline board offering users a privacy friendly, small, lightweight PCB loaded with an ESP32, GNSS receiver and featuring NFC. Measuring just 43 mm x 32 mm in size the tiny board uses a combination of OpenStreetMap data on the SD card and a custom Android app, to gather GNSS data throughout your day allowing you to easily analyse it on return as well as enhance the open source design to suit your needs with hardware documentation available via GitHub.

“Our goal is to enable a broad discussion about invasive technologies that follow us increasingly closer in our daily lives and to help disrupt familiarization to offline surveillance. The open source Unsurv is also perfect for a variety of other location tracking uses. You can access your unsurv data easily using your smartphone and the dynamic NFC Tag integrated into the case. A tiny BMA400 accelerometer helps you save precious battery capacity by managing power-saving features. It can even be adapted as an input device with tap and double tap recognition. “

“Ready to get going? Just add a power source of your choice (a single cell LiPo battery or USB power bank for more demanding tasks) and start gathering data. By the end of the day, most common Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) projects find their way onto unsurv offline, including surveillance cameras you would otherwise not notice.”

For more information about the Unsurv offline open source compact GNSS receiver with ESP32 jump over to the official project page on the Crowd Supply website. You can follow development of the open source hardware on GitHub and the development team also plan to make the Android app, firmware for our use case, and other common use cases publicly available.

Source : Crowd Supply

