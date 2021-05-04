IZIRUN compact, modular, and open STM32 dev board soon launching via Crowd Supply

Soon to be launching via the Crowd Supply website is a range of new compact, modular, and open STM32 dev boards called IZIRUN. The modules are compact STM32 boards with lots of built-in peripherals that use the M.2 67-pin connection for external communication via I²C, SPI, CAN, and UART protocols. MCU boards are available in ARM Cortex-M0, -M4, and -M7 to suit your application, and can connect to your own board or to the IZIGOBOARD SHIELD for easy access to MCU board peripherals like Ethernet and GPIO, and additional functionality like USB communication.

IZIGOBOARD is a base board that can be used with IZIRUNF0, IZIRUNF4, IZIRUNF7 modules. The board includes a micro USB connector for power and communication thanks to the USB/UART convertor chip. It also provides RJ45 Ethernet and USB OTG connectors. The IZIRUNF7 based on ARM Cortex-M7 for multimedia applications where more resources are required like graphic 2D acceleration, sound, Ethernet, and more.

For more details and full specifications jump over to the official crowd Supply project page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals