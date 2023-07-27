Open AI shuts down its AI Classifier

Back in February, Open Ai launched its AI Classifier tool which was designed to distinguish between human-generated text and AI-generated text and now they have announced that the tool has been shut down.

The tool was apparently unable to accurately tell the difference between content that was generated using tools like ChatGPT and content generated by people, you can see the statement from Open AI below about their AI Classifier tool closing down.

As of July 20, 2023, the AI classifier is no longer available due to its low rate of accuracy. We are working to incorporate feedback and are currently researching more effective provenance techniques for text, and have made a commitment to develop and deploy mechanisms that enable users to understand if audio or visual content is AI-generated.

To be fair to Open AI when the tool was launched they put a disclaimer on the tool explaining that was not fully accurate at identifying AI-generated text and content., they did reveal when it launched that it had an error margin of around 9%.

Many of these tools that claim to be able to identify AI-generated content are not as accurate as they seem, I have tested a number of these tools on the content I have written and various tools have falsely identified my content as written by AI.

Source OpenAI, The Verge



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals