OnlyKey DUO designed to protect your mobile devices online

OnlyKey Duo is a new authentication and protection system designed to help keep you safe online when using your mobile devices such as a laptop, tablet or phone. Marketed as a “Swiss Army knife of authentication” the portable key protects your account and more. OnlyKey supports TOTP on iPhone and Android without installing an app.

“Just touch the assigned button and OnlyKey types out your TOTP code. Even if a site or application does not support 2FA at all you can still use OnlyKey. OnlyKey supports passwords so long and complex that they cannot be cracked by any available means. This helps ensure important accounts like software password managers are protected.” Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $41 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates).

“When it comes to your life, a lot of invaluable data and assets are online and your accounts could be compromised. Phishing is a big problem and OnlyKey solves this problem in multiple ways. With OnlyKey, you can do more than just hope your accounts are safe; you can take control of your online security. OnlyKey, the original open source security key, is trusted by thousands of professionals world-wide and has been highlighted as the ultimate security key for professionals by ZDNet. Various privacy-focused books and publications have featured OnlyKey, and it was recently selected by TechRadar “Best security key 2021: hardware keys for top online protection”.”

Assuming that the OnlyKey DUO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the OnlyKey DUO authentication and protection system project review the promotional video below.

“OnlyKey DUO. With the same features users love about OnlyKey, OnlyKey DUO is one of the most versatile security keys available and in a small form factor that now supports BOTH USB-A and USB-C. No need to install any software. You can use your OnlyKey DUO immediately for two-factor authentication and passwordless login (FIDO2) supported by major websites such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Dropbox, GitHub, Okta, AWS and more. “

“Google and other vendors have recently come out with security keys that support either USB-A or USB-C so users end up buying two security keys or an adapter. OnlyKey DUO is like two keys in one. It not only supports both USB types, it is one of the smallest security keys out there. Don’t let the size fool you, though. OnlyKey DUO isn’t your run-of-the-mill security key. It supports FIDO2 and offers an array of other amazing features.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the authentication and protection system, jump over to the official OnlyKey DUO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

