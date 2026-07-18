Google Rebrands NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook with Drive Sync

Google’s recent rebranding of NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook marks a significant shift in its AI strategy, aligning the product with its broader Gemini ecosystem. This move enhances accessibility and functionality, particularly for Ultra and Pro subscribers, who now benefit from features like multi-format file exports and auto-syncing with Google Drive. Paul Lipsky explores how these updates aim to streamline productivity for both personal and professional users, while also positioning Gemini Notebook as a central hub in Google’s AI offerings.

Dive into this explainer to understand the implications of OpenAI’s entry into hardware with the Codex Micro (KBD 1.0) keyboard, designed for Codex platform power users. You’ll also gain insight into the escalating competition between OpenAI and Anthropic, including updates like GPT 5.6’s expanded access and Fable 5’s evolving availability. This breakdown offers a clear view of how these developments are shaping the AI landscape and what they signal for the future of AI-driven workflows.

Google’s Gemini Notebook: A Unified Ecosystem

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Google has rebranded NotebookLM as Gemini Notebook, integrating it into the Gemini ecosystem with enhanced features like file export, Google Drive auto-sync and improved project management tools.

OpenAI has entered the hardware market with Codex Micro (KBD 1.0), a specialized keyboard designed to optimize AI-driven workflows, signaling potential future hardware developments.

The competition between OpenAI and Anthropic, dubbed the “Token Wars,” is intensifying, with both companies expanding access to their AI models and pushing innovation in the AI market.

Google introduced updates across its AI tools, including Gemini Spark, AI-powered tab summaries in Chrome and enhanced integration with Gmail, Drive and Calendar, making AI more accessible and practical for users.

AI’s influence is expanding across industries, transforming workflows in fields like filmmaking, healthcare and education, while driving productivity and fostering innovation in creative and technical domains.

Google has rebranded its NotebookLM product as Gemini Notebook, aligning it with the broader Gemini ecosystem. This strategic move reflects Google’s intent to create a cohesive identity for its AI offerings. The rebranded Gemini Notebook is now accessible to a larger audience, with deeper integration into Google Search’s AI mode, enhancing its usability and reach.

For Ultra and Pro subscribers, the platform introduces features designed to enhance productivity. Users can now generate and export files in various formats, including PDFs, Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations. Additionally, auto-syncing with Google Drive ensures seamless file management, while upcoming folder organization features aim to simplify project management for users juggling multiple tasks. These updates position Gemini Notebook as a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.

OpenAI Enters Hardware: Codex Micro (KBD 1.0)

OpenAI has made its first foray into hardware with the launch of Codex Micro (KBD 1.0), a specialized keyboard designed to optimize AI-driven workflows. This hardware is tailored for power users of the Codex platform, offering features that enhance coding efficiency and streamline AI integration.

Currently available in limited quantities, Codex Micro represents OpenAI’s initial step into the physical product space. This move raises intriguing possibilities about the company’s future in hardware development. Will OpenAI expand its portfolio to include more mainstream devices? While the answer remains uncertain, this development signals a growing interest in blending AI capabilities with physical tools to enhance user experiences.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to NotebookLM that you may find helpful.

OpenAI vs Anthropic: The Intensifying “Token Wars”

The competition between OpenAI and Anthropic is heating up, with both companies vying for dominance in the AI market. OpenAI has released GPT 5.6, removing the previous five-hour usage limits and resetting weekly limits to improve accessibility for users. This update reflects OpenAI’s commitment to providing more flexible and user-friendly access to its advanced AI models.

On the other hand, Anthropic has expanded access to its Fable 5 model, hinting at a potential shift toward permanent availability. Both companies are also offering unprecedented levels of compute access, allowing users to use more powerful AI capabilities. This rivalry, often referred to as the “Token Wars,” is driving rapid innovation but also raises questions about the long-term financial sustainability of such resource-intensive strategies. The competition underscores the high stakes in the AI industry as companies strive to capture market share and user loyalty.

Key Updates in AI Tools and Ecosystems

This week has seen a range of updates in AI tools and ecosystems, particularly from Google. These advancements highlight the growing role of AI in enhancing productivity and user experiences. Key updates include:

Google Gemini Spark: Now available in additional countries for Ultra subscribers, offering faster performance and improved document editing capabilities.

Now available in additional countries for Ultra subscribers, offering faster performance and improved document editing capabilities. Personal Intelligence Enhancements: Improved integration across Google services such as Gmail, Drive and Calendar, allowing more personalized and context-aware AI responses.

Improved integration across Google services such as Gmail, Drive and Calendar, allowing more personalized and context-aware AI responses. Google AI Studio: New custom domain options for app publishing, simplifying the process of creating and distributing AI-powered applications for developers.

New custom domain options for app publishing, simplifying the process of creating and distributing AI-powered applications for developers. Gemini in Chrome: AI-powered tab summaries and comparison tools are now available in the UK, making browsing more efficient and user-friendly.

These updates reflect a broader trend of AI becoming more accessible and practical for non-technical users, streamlining workflows and enhancing everyday tasks.

AI’s Expanding Influence Across Industries

The rapid evolution of AI technology is reshaping industries and workflows on a global scale. Enhanced AI models and tools are driving significant productivity gains, particularly for professionals who rely on task delegation and workflow automation. These advancements are not limited to technical fields; they are also making a profound impact on creative industries.

In filmmaking, for instance, AI is being used to transform processes such as scriptwriting, editing and post-production. Industry leaders, including George Lucas, have highlighted the potential of AI to transform how stories are told and brought to life on screen. This demonstrates AI’s ability to serve not only as a tool for efficiency but also as a fantastic option for innovation in traditionally human-centric industries. As AI continues to evolve, its applications are likely to expand further, influencing everything from healthcare to education and beyond.

The Dynamic Future of AI

The developments this week underscore the dynamic and fast-evolving nature of the AI landscape. Google’s rebranding of NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook reflects a strategic effort to unify its AI ecosystem, while OpenAI’s hardware debut with Codex Micro signals a new direction for the company. Meanwhile, the escalating competition between OpenAI and Anthropic highlights the intensity of the “Token Wars” and the drive for innovation in the AI space.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily workflows and industries, its potential to transform how we work, create and interact continues to grow. These advancements not only enhance productivity but also open new possibilities for innovation, making AI an indispensable part of the modern technological landscape.

Media Credit: Paul J Lipsky



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