OnePlus Z is rumored to feature Snapdragon 765G processor

OnePlus recently launched their new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, the company has another device in the works, the OnePlus Z.

The handset is expected to be a more affordable version of the OnePlus 8 and it will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor, this has not been confirmed as yet.

The new OnePlus Z will be a 5G smartphone, it was previously rumored to come with a MediaTek processor but this has apparently now changed.

The handset was originally expected to launch along with the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, although it is expected to now launch some time soon.

As soon as we get so me more information on this new OnePlus smartphone, including a full list of specifications and also some photos of the handset, plus a launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source Max J, GSM Arena

