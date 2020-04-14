OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro UK pricing leaked

The OnePlus 8 and )OnePlus 8 pro smartphones will be made official later today, OnePlus are holding a press event at 4PM BST.

Now trhe UK pricing of the new OnePlus smartphones has been leaked, the handsets were listed on John Lewis and we now have the pricing for all models.

There will be two versions of the OnePlus 8, the first comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this handset will cost £599. The second handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB and this model will retail for £699.

Next up is the OnePlus 8 Pro, this handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and costs £799, there will also be another version of the handset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this one wioll set you back £899.

We will have more details about all of the new OnePlus 8 range of smartphones when they are made official later today.

Source John Lewis, GSM Arena

