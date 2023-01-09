OnePlus will be launching a new pair of wireless earbuds early next month in the form of the Buds Pro 2 that will be officially launched on Fairbridge seventh 2023. Designed in collaboration with Dynaudio the earbuds are equipped with 11 mm woofers and 6 mm tweeters and feature one default equalizer and three customized EQs: Bold, Serenade, and Bass. All four EQs are co-tuned with Dynaudio, enabling users to listen every song with its original pure sounds says OnePlus.

“The 11 mm driver focuses on dealing with the low frequency for deeper, fuller, more textured and dynamic bass, while the 6 mm driver delivers a wider range of sound and pure clear vocals. The coaxial dual driver system of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Series is able to handle the high and low frequencies with ease. Hear music the way it sounded in the studio – in all its nuances, free from any distortions.”

Wireless earbuds

“The dome of the woofer is equipped with a crystal polymer diaphragm and a separate dome and edge design to improve the connection between the low and mid frequencies and the high frequencies – taking into account the detail of the vocals and high frequencies. Meanwhile, silicone edge is introduced into the woofer to enhance the flexibility and texture of the low frequencies.”

“In collaboration with Dynaudio, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 holds the key to unlocking pure harmony. Built into the buds is the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers co-created with Dynaudio, a sophisticated technology derived from premium speakers. This powerful technology is installed and compacted into the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to produce the same deep thumping bass, sans the rumbling and crisp vocals.”

Source : OnePlus





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals