OnePlus shared more details about OnePlus 8 120Hz display

By

OnePlus 8

OnePlus recently revealed that their new OnePlus flagship would come with a 120Hz display and now the company has revealed some more information.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed some more information on Twitter and the handsets display, you can see what he had to say below.

He also released another video which shows how smooth scrolling will be on the handset, this can be seen in the tweet below.

We are looking forward to find out more details about the new OnePlus 8 smartphone, it sounds like and interesting device.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News

