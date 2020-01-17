OnePlus shared more details about OnePlus 8 120Hz display

OnePlus recently revealed that their new OnePlus flagship would come with a 120Hz display and now the company has revealed some more information.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed some more information on Twitter and the handsets display, you can see what he had to say below.

If you’ve seen high-quality TVs, you’re no stranger to MEMC. We’ve created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120, so any video gets the full advantage of our 120Hz Fluid Display. pic.twitter.com/YPD3fw5uOn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 16, 2020

He also released another video which shows how smooth scrolling will be on the handset, this can be seen in the tweet below.

The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020

We are looking forward to find out more details about the new OnePlus 8 smartphone, it sounds like and interesting device.

Source GSM Arena

