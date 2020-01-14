OnePlus 8 Pro will features 1440p 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display

Yesterday we heard that the OnePlus 8 Pro would come with a 120Hz display and now more details have been revealed about the display.

Now more information about the display has been revealed, it will come with 1440p resolution and it is an 120hz 10-bit HDR-enabled AMOLED panel which is being provided by Samsung.

Samsung is expected to use a similar display in their new Galaxy S20 smartphone which is coming next month.

The new OnePlus 8 Plus will also come with a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and also 12GB of RAM and Android 10, plus a new range of cameras.This is one handset we are looking forward to finding out more information on.

Source Talk Android

