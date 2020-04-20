OnePlus Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max (Video)

OnePlus recently launched their new OnePlus 8 range of smartphones and now we get to have a look at the OnePlus Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The new OnePlus 8 Pro comes with some high end specifications, this includes a Snapdragon 865 and up to 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with four rear cameras which include two 48 megapixel cameras, an 8 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera, on the front there is a 16 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The OnePlus has a 6.78 inch Fuild AMOLED display that has a QHD resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and it comes with a 4510 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 and the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,099 so there is a difference of $200 in price between the two handsets. It will be interesting to see how the two handsets perform in benchmarks and speed tests.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

