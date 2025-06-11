OnePlus Pad 3: The Android Tablet You’ve Been Waiting For

The OnePlus Pad 3 establishes itself as a standout in the Android tablet market by combining a sleek design, powerful hardware, and versatile software. Priced at $699, it appeals to a broad audience, including students, professionals, and media enthusiasts. Whether for productivity, entertainment, or multitasking, this tablet delivers a seamless experience. With its advanced features and thoughtfully crafted accessories, the OnePlus Pad 3 positions itself as a formidable competitor in the ever-evolving tablet landscape. We get to have a detailed look at the new OnePlus tablet in a new video from Zollotech.

Design and Build: Elegance Meets Durability

The OnePlus Pad 3 impresses with its slim and lightweight design, measuring just 5.97 mm thick and weighing 675 grams. Its elegant Storm Blue finish adds a touch of sophistication, while the robust construction ensures durability. The tablet feels premium in hand, making it suitable for both professional and casual use. However, the reflective screen lacks an anti-reflective coating, which can pose challenges in bright environments. Despite this minor drawback, the overall design and build quality make it a visually appealing and sturdy device that stands out in its class.

Display: A Feast for the Eyes

The 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display is one of the OnePlus Pad 3’s most striking features. With a sharp 315 PPI resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, the display ensures smooth and fluid visuals, whether you’re gaming, scrolling, or streaming. The inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR and 12-bit color support enhances the viewing experience by delivering vibrant and lifelike images. Additionally, the 900-nit peak brightness ensures excellent visibility in various lighting conditions. Whether you’re working on detailed projects or enjoying your favorite movies, the display offers crisp detail and vivid colors that elevate your experience.

Performance: Power and Efficiency Redefined

At the heart of the OnePlus Pad 3 lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This powerful combination ensures fast and efficient performance, whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or running resource-intensive applications. The tablet’s graphene composite vapor chambers effectively manage heat, allowing for consistent performance even during extended use. Running on Android 15 with Oxygen OS, the software provides a smooth and intuitive interface. Features like floating windows and split-screen multitasking enhance productivity, making the tablet a versatile tool for various tasks.

Battery and Charging: Long-Lasting and Fast

The OnePlus Pad 3 is equipped with a massive 12,140 mAh battery, offering up to 15 hours of video playback and an impressive 70 days of standby time. This endurance ensures that the tablet can keep up with your busy schedule, whether you’re working, traveling, or streaming. The 88W SuperVOOC fast charging technology is another highlight, fully recharging the device in just 92 minutes. This rapid charging capability minimizes downtime, allowing you to stay productive and entertained without interruptions.

Audio: Immersive and Balanced

The audio system of the OnePlus Pad 3 is designed to complement its high-quality display. Featuring eight speakers—four bass drivers and four tweeters—the tablet delivers clear and balanced sound. The spatial and virtual audio capabilities enhance the listening experience, making it ideal for media consumption, video calls, and casual music listening. Whether you’re watching movies or attending virtual meetings, the audio system ensures an immersive and enjoyable experience.

Accessories: Expanding Possibilities

The OnePlus Pad 3 offers a range of accessories that enhance its functionality and usability. These accessories are designed to cater to different needs, from productivity to creative tasks:

OnePlus Stylo 2: A precision stylus ideal for note-taking, sketching, and drawing. It features an additional tip for extended usability, making it a versatile tool for creative professionals and students.

A precision stylus ideal for note-taking, sketching, and drawing. It features an additional tip for extended usability, making it a versatile tool for creative professionals and students. Magnetic Folio Case ($49.99): A protective case that supports both landscape and portrait orientations. Its versatility and durability make it a practical choice for everyday use.

A protective case that supports both landscape and portrait orientations. Its versatility and durability make it a practical choice for everyday use. Smart Keyboard ($199): A backlit keyboard with a large trackpad, NFC support, and Bluetooth connectivity. This accessory transforms the tablet into a productivity powerhouse, allowing efficient typing and navigation.

Software Features: Productivity and Intelligence

Running on Android 15 with Oxygen OS, the OnePlus Pad 3 offers a robust suite of software features designed to enhance productivity. Key functionalities include dynamic app scaling, floating windows, and split-screen multitasking, allowing users to manage multiple tasks efficiently. AI-powered tools such as AI summary, AI writer, and AI translation, along with the Gemini assistant, provide intelligent assistance for various tasks. With three years of OS updates and six years of security updates, the tablet ensures long-term reliability and relevance, making it a dependable choice for both personal and professional use.

Performance Benchmarks: A True Powerhouse

The OnePlus Pad 3 excels in performance benchmarks, scoring 3,111 in single-core and 9,932 in multi-core tests on Geekbench. It also performs exceptionally well in 3D Mark benchmarks, showcasing its ability to handle demanding tasks such as gaming and video editing. The tablet maintains smooth performance without overheating, further solidifying its position as a high-performance device suitable for a wide range of applications.

Who Should Consider the OnePlus Pad 3?

The OnePlus Pad 3 is tailored for a diverse audience, including students, professionals, and media enthusiasts. Its powerful hardware, advanced software, and versatile accessories make it an excellent choice for tasks such as note-taking, creative projects, and immersive media consumption. Whether you’re attending virtual classes, working on presentations, or streaming your favorite shows, this tablet adapts to your needs with ease and efficiency.

A Balanced and Versatile Tablet

The OnePlus Pad 3 combines premium design, robust performance, and thoughtfully designed accessories to deliver a well-rounded package. Its high-refresh-rate display, powerful Snapdragon chipset, and long-lasting battery make it a standout option in the Android tablet market. Whether you need a device for work, study, or entertainment, the OnePlus Pad 3 offers a balanced blend of features and value, making it a top-tier choice for users seeking a reliable and versatile tablet.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



