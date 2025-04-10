Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus: The Best Value Samsung Tablet of 2025?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus positions itself as a compelling option in the mid-range Android tablet market. With its expansive 13.1-inch display, water resistance, and the inclusion of an S Pen, it caters to users seeking a versatile device for productivity and entertainment. However, certain compromises in display technology and performance may influence its appeal, particularly when compared to competitors like the OnePlus Pad 2. Despite these trade-offs, the tablet offers a well-rounded experience for its target audience. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a detailed look at the new Samsung tablet.

Design and Build: Sleek and Durable

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus features a modern design that combines aesthetics with durability. Its 13.1-inch screen is surrounded by slim, uniform bezels, giving it a contemporary look. The 6mm-thin metal body feels premium and sturdy, making it suitable for daily use. Available in gray, silver, and blue, the tablet offers a range of stylish options to suit different preferences. With an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, it is well-equipped to handle accidental spills or exposure to the elements. At 664 grams, the tablet is portable but may feel slightly heavy for extended one-handed use, particularly during prolonged reading or browsing sessions.

Display: Functional but Not Flawless

The 13.1-inch LCD display delivers a resolution of 2880×1800, making sure sharp visuals for most tasks. The 90Hz refresh rate enhances the user experience by providing smoother scrolling and animations, which are particularly noticeable during web browsing and app navigation. However, the absence of AMOLED technology means the display lacks the vibrant colors and deep contrast found in higher-end models. Brightness levels are sufficient for outdoor use, and the inclusion of eye comfort features makes the tablet suitable for extended viewing sessions, whether for reading, streaming, or casual gaming. While functional, the display may not fully satisfy users accustomed to premium screens.

Performance: Capable but Limited

Powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus handles everyday tasks with ease. Multitasking is a strength, with support for up to three apps in split-screen mode alongside a floating window. This makes the tablet ideal for productivity-focused users who need to juggle multiple applications simultaneously. However, the device struggles with resource-intensive tasks, such as high-end gaming or video editing, where occasional stutters and performance drops are noticeable. Connectivity issues may also arise under heavy workloads, which could be a concern for power users. While the tablet is well-suited for general use, its performance limitations may deter those seeking a more robust device.

Software: Productivity-Focused

Running on Samsung’s One UI 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is designed with productivity in mind. Features like split-screen multitasking and Samsung’s suite of apps take full advantage of the large display, allowing users to work efficiently. The promise of six years of OS and security updates ensures the tablet remains relevant and secure for an extended period. With 128GB of base storage and support for microSD cards up to 2TB, the device offers ample flexibility for users with extensive storage needs. This makes it a practical choice for professionals, students, and casual users alike.

S Pen and Accessories: Added Functionality with Trade-Offs

The included S Pen enhances the tablet’s functionality, allowing users to take notes, draw, and edit with precision. While it is a valuable addition, the S Pen lacks advanced features like Air Actions, which are available in Samsung’s premium models. The magnetic attachment for the S Pen is convenient but not entirely secure, increasing the risk of misplacement during travel or daily use. For users seeking a laptop-like experience, an optional keyboard cover is available. However, this accessory is sold separately, adding to the overall cost of the device. Despite these trade-offs, the S Pen and accessories significantly enhance the tablet’s versatility.

Audio and Cameras: Solid Multimedia Features

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus excels in audio quality, thanks to its dual stereo speakers. These speakers deliver clear and immersive sound, making the tablet ideal for watching movies, listening to music, or participating in video calls. The 12MP front camera is optimized for video conferencing, providing sharp and detailed visuals. On the rear, the 13MP camera supports 4K video recording and performs well for casual photography and scanning documents. While the cameras are not designed for professional use, they are more than adequate for everyday tasks and multimedia needs.

Battery Life and Charging: Long-Lasting Power

Equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus offers impressive longevity. Users can expect over 12 hours of mixed-use and up to 20 hours of video playback, making it a reliable companion for work and leisure. The tablet supports 45W fast charging, allowing for quicker recharges compared to many competitors. However, the large battery size means that charging times are not as fast as some users might prefer. Despite this, the combination of long battery life and fast charging minimizes downtime and enhances the overall user experience.

Drawbacks: Where It Falls Short

While the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus offers a well-rounded feature set, it is not without its shortcomings:

The LCD display lacks the vibrancy and contrast of AMOLED screens, which may disappoint users accustomed to premium visuals.

Performance limitations are evident during demanding tasks, such as gaming or heavy multitasking.

The base storage of 128GB, while expandable, may feel restrictive for users with extensive media libraries or large applications.

The magnetic attachment for the S Pen is not entirely secure, increasing the likelihood of misplacement.

Accessories like the keyboard cover are sold separately, adding to the overall cost of the device.

Final Thoughts: A Reliable Mid-Range Option

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus strikes a balance between affordability and functionality, making it a strong contender in the mid-range tablet market. Its durable design, long battery life, and productivity-focused software cater to a wide range of users. The included S Pen and expandable storage further enhance its versatility, particularly for students and professionals. However, compromises in display quality, performance, and bundled accessories may deter some buyers. Competing devices like the OnePlus Pad 2 offer similar features at a competitive price, presenting a challenge for Samsung in this segment. For those seeking a dependable tablet without venturing into premium territory, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus remains a solid and practical choice.

