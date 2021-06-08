OnePlus Nord N200 5G revealed ahead of official launch

OnePlus has shared some details about their new OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone with PCMag ahead of its official launch.

The photo above gives us a look at the design of the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G, we also have some details on the handset specifications.

The device will come with a 6.49 inch LCD display with a Full HD resolution and it will feature 5G and there will be three rear cameras and single Selfie camera.

Those are the only details we have on the device so far, the handset will be made official along with the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G on the 10th of June.

This new OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone is headed to the USA and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is headed to Europe and India.

Source PCMag

