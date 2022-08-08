OnePlus Nord N20 SE smartphone launched

OnePlus is launching a new smartphone today, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE and the handset will come with a 6.56-inch LCD display.

The display on the handset comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and it also features 64GB of build in storage, plus it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging.

The new OnePlus Nord N20 SE smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the side and the handset will be available in a choice of colors that include blue and also black. The device has been listed on AliExpress with a retail price of $178.49 for the blue model and $184.43 for the black model.

Source GSM Arena

