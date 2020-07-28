OnePlus Nord durability tested (Video)

OnePlus recently launched their new budget friendly smartphone, the OnePlus Nord which will retail for £379 in the UK.

Now we get to see how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything, the device is put through a range of durability tests. In the video below we get to see the device put through a bend test, burn test and of course a scratch test.

As we can see from the video the handset perfomed fine in the scratch test with scratches appearing at levels 6 and 7. The device did not do so well in the bed test with permanent damage to the handset and the display.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

